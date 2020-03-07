Zacks: Analysts Expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. Insperity reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $432,350 in the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insperity by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.