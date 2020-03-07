Robert Luciano Buys 100,000 Shares of VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$216,000.00 ($153,191.49).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Robert Luciano bought 121,639 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$268,092.36 ($190,136.42).

On Friday, February 7th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,700.00 ($72,127.66).

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,200.00 ($78,865.25).

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,700.00 ($79,219.86).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,150.00 ($78,120.57).

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano acquired 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano purchased 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.34. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of A$2.58 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

