Ronald James Domanico Acquires 2,500 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BCO stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Brink’s by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Brink’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

