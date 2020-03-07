Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.53.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $179.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average is $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

