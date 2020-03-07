Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 1,499.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 748,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.