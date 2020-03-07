Citigroup Inc. Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1569 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.