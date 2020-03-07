Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Allison Transmission worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 25.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

