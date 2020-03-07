CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 394,473 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEN opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

