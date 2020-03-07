Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $850,731. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $274.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.43 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

