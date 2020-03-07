Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

