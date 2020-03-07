Citigroup Inc. Has $16.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $113.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.94. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

