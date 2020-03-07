RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Reduced by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,528 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RLI by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of RLI by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. RLI Corp has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.68.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

