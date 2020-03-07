Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Westrock worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after buying an additional 98,965 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock Co has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.