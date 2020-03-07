Citigroup Inc. Has $17.43 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 70,843 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Lear worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $22,747,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEA opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $159.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

