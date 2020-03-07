CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 894.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $10,104,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after buying an additional 269,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.79.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

