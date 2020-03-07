Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Loews worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,661 shares of company stock worth $2,260,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

