Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,203,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $218.55 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.