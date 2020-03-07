Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Duke Realty worth $19,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

