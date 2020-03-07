American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,403 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $89.47 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

