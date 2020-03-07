Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

