CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.53.

NYSE:STZ opened at $179.07 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average of $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

