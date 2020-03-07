CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 63.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the third quarter worth about $61,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $151.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.52. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $137.42 and a fifty-two week high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.