Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 846.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 35,227 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 115,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $119.74 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,276 shares of company stock worth $907,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

