CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 904.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

