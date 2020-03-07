CI Investments Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 842.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $18,669,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAR opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average of $129.21. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $346,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,312. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

