Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $635,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $6,645,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.