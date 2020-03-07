Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $14,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $12.60 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

