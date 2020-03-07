Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $675.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.71. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $47.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.