Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 679.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,859,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,771,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at about $22,135,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

