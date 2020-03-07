4,470 Shares in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Visteon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.