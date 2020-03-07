Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,955 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 20,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $86,189.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $236,349.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 212,042 shares of company stock worth $872,081. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

