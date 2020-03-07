PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PC Connection by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXN opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.24. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $161,990.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

