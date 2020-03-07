Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $367,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $139,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,190.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,568,000 after acquiring an additional 257,389 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

