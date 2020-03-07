Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $376,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,204.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 160,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NeoGenomics by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,431. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 415.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

