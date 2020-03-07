MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Position Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

