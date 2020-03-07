CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Holdings Boosted by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CorVel by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CorVel by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

In other CorVel news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,586 shares of company stock worth $1,103,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

