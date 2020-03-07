Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of STRL opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

