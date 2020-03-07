Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $186,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.27.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average of $161.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

