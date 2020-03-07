Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $117.91 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

