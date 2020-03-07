Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 43,580 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,580 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $717.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

