Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,598,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 274,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $167,880,000 after purchasing an additional 269,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,303,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.