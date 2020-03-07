Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 7,480 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day moving average of $184.73. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

