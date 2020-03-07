Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Shares Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 320,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 177,315 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

Shares of BPR opened at $16.80 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.