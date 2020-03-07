Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 26,275 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136,339 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from to in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of ENPH opened at $53.05 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,142,429. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

