Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Avangrid by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 172,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,923,000 after purchasing an additional 387,138 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

