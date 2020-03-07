AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AVX were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVX. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AVX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AVX by 606.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AVX by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04. AVX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AVX Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

