Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,939 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Santander Consumer USA worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Shares of SC stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

