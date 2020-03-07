Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,669 Shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of M/I Homes worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 50.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 54.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHO opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.97.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.