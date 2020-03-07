Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Premier by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Premier stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

