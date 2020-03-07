Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,574 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

